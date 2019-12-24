|
Robert "Bobby" Louis Biddle, III 1956 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Robert "Bobby" Louis Biddle, III, 63, of Springfield, died at 7:20 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 7, 1956 in Springfield to Robert L. and Donna J. (Lunt) Biddle, Jr. He married Suzie Snyder on October 17, 2008 and she survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Donna Biddle of Springfield; one sister, Pamela Sue Murphy of Springfield; one brother, Brad (Monique) Biddle of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; one grandson, Ryan Liam Biddle; one daughter-in-law, Irma Biddle of Texas; one step-daughter, Bethany Snisky of Pensacola, FL; one step-son, Ronald Snisky of Prattville, AL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one son, Robert Louis Biddle, IV.
Bobby was a lifelong Springfield resident where he worked for the State of Illinois in Healthcare and Family Services and was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed writing music and singing, as well as, playing guitar, keyboard, working out at Fit Club, and spending time with family and his pups: Stewie, Bryan, Toby, and Marie. He was known by family and friends for being very compassionate and generous.
Bobby also served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of Benedictine University in 2009.
Memorial Gathering: 4-7 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield
Memorial Service: 10 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Dr. Roger Grimmett officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019