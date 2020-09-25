Robert Louis Day, Sr. 1942 - 2020Springfield , IL—Robert Louis Day Sr., 77, of Springfield, formerly of Dawson, passed away in the company of his family on September 23, 2020.Robert was born in Lincoln, IL on November 3, 1942 the son of Lewis and Mary (Thomas) Day.He married Margaret Kitchen on September 6, 1975 and they had 45 wonderful years together.Robert was a proud member of American Legion Post 32 and the Navy Club of Sangamon County Ship 32. He was the Commander of Ship 32 in 2016.Robert served as the Mayor of Dawson, IL from 1993 to 2013 and served on the village board for 4 years prior to becoming Mayor.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Terry Day.Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret Day; his children, Robert Day Jr. (Jim Blasko) and Kara Day; sisters, Gail Day and Karla Klindworth (Brett) and his brother, Randy Day (Sherry); and his aunt, Jane Rebbe as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation services will be held on Monday September 28 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th St. Springfield, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday September 29 at 9:30AM at the funeral home and Military Honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.Pastor Larry Hanson of Buffalo will be officiating.Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Diseases Association.