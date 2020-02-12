|
Robert Maurice-Lavelle Woodson 1970 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Maurice-Lavelle Woodson 49, departed this life on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at his residence. Robert Woodson was born in St Louis, MO to Robert Woodson Sr and Patricia Woodson July 6, 1970.
Funeral Services Monday February 17, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel
1250 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Bishop Daniel Cook Officiating
Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Private
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020