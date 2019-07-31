|
Robert "R.P." Minder 1926 - 2019
Loami, IL—Robert "R.P." Minder, 93, of Loami, retired from farming at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
R.P. was born on July 11, 1926, in Springfield, the son of Sebastian and Caroline Marie Andree Minder. He married Wilma Bale on August 31, 1957, at St. Mary's Church in New Berlin.
R.P. graduated from Cathedral Boys High School in 1944 and worked as a farmer for his entire life. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker in Chatham and St. Mary's Church in New Berlin. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4372. R.P. enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, camping, bluegrass music, and Kubota rides with his dog, Buddy. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan. R.P. also loved International tractors and Ford trucks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Maria Renee Minder; and brother, Walter Minder.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma of Loami; four children, Bill (wife, Beth) Minder of Rochester, Dr. Susan Minder of Springfield, Diana (husband, Ed) Wysocki of Joliet, and Rob (wife, Becky) Minder of Loami; nine grandchildren, Sara Harness of Chatham, Jessica Zalewski, Adam Minder, Tyler Burkhalter, Amy Schomer, Eric Moore, and Stephanie, Aliana, and Grace Minder; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Visitation will begin with a brief prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospice, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769 or the Loami Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 60, Loami, IL 62661.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019