Robert Murdock 1953 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Robert James Murdock Sr. 67, departed this life on September 7, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on August 15, 1953 in Pekins, MS the son of King James and Linnie Murdock-Lee.

Viewing Services Saturday September 12, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



