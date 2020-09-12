1/1
Robert Murdock
1953 - 2020
Robert Murdock 1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert James Murdock Sr. 67, departed this life on September 7, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on August 15, 1953 in Pekins, MS the son of King James and Linnie Murdock-Lee.
Viewing Services Saturday September 12, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Newman
September 10, 2020
Milo and phyllis Fitzgerald give our deepest condolences to the Murdock family.
Phyllis
Friend
September 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Penny Brooks
Friend
September 9, 2020
Penny Brooks
Friend
September 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
George Gilbert
Friend
September 8, 2020
To the Murdock Family you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Gwen Mays
Friend
September 8, 2020
Mays Family
Friend
