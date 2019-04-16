|
|
Robert O. Dougherty 1963 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert O. Dougherty, 55, of Springfield, died at 7:42 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on November 29, 1963, in Springfield to William F. Dougherty, Sr. and Barbara (Withers) Dougherty.
Survivors include fiancé, Deidre Dodd; 4 daughters, Kelcie Dougherty, Shelby Dougherty, Madison Dougherty, and Kirstie Dougherty; 2 grandchildren, Rylin and Josiah Jones, and one on the way; mother, Barbara Dougherty; 6 sisters, Barbara J. (Jim) Homer, Sheri (Ronald) Prichard, Kathy (Jim) DeRosa, Mary Y. (Mark) Adams, Glenda (Marc) Alewelt, and Crystal Dougherty; 3 brothers, William (Cathy) Dougherty, Gary (Melissa) Dougherty and Clifford Dougherty as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, brother, John V. Dougherty, Sr.; one niece and one nephew.
Robert belonged to the Local 18 Plasterers and Cement Masons Union. He enjoyed playing darts and horseshoes; and he also loved cooking, especially on the grill. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Visitation: 2-5 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Robert O. Dougherty, c/o Barbara Dougherty.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019