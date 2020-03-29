|
Robert O. Marsh 1942 - 2020
Barclay, IL—Robert O. Marsh, 77, of Barclay, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 29, 1942 in Springfield to Edward and Elizabeth Lyons Marsh, and they preceded him in death. He married Judy Miller on October 19, 1961, and she survives.
Robert is also survived by three daughters, Edwina (John) Nally of Riverton, Shelly (Jeff) Kinner of Rochester and Shawn (Bob) Ryan of Murphy, TX; one son, Robert (Joni) Marsh of Riverton; seventeen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara (Harvey) Lomelino of Riverton; several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his beloved cat, Tinker Bell.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Francis Bliss and Charlene Kresse.
Robert was a lifelong resident in and around the Riverton area. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1961-1966 and earned the National Defense Service Medal. After his years of military service he worked at Fiat-Allis as a machinist and as a machine repair specialist for 15 years at Bunn-O-Matic. He was a member of the American Legion and Country Gamblers Dance Club. Robert also enjoyed watching NASCAR and mowing the grass. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Private funeral services were held with military honors conducted.
Burial followed at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 755 or to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020