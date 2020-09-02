Robert Phillip Work 1933 - 2020Springfield, IL—He was born on July 21, 1933 at St John's Hospital in Springfield, IL son of the late Alberta and Guy Work Sr. He graduated from Feitshans High School in Springfield, IL on January 24, 1952.Funeral Services Friday September 4, 2020 at Greater All Nations Tabernacle, 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.Pastor Paul Davis Officiating, Visitation:10:00am-11:00am, Service:11:00am-12:00pm.Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery , Honors at 1:00pm.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements.