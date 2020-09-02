1/1
Robert Phillip Work
1933 - 2020
Robert Phillip Work 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—He was born on July 21, 1933 at St John's Hospital in Springfield, IL son of the late Alberta and Guy Work Sr. He graduated from Feitshans High School in Springfield, IL on January 24, 1952.
Funeral Services Friday September 4, 2020 at Greater All Nations Tabernacle, 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Pastor Paul Davis Officiating, Visitation:10:00am-11:00am, Service:11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery , Honors at 1:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater All Nations Tabernacle
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater All Nations Tabernacle
SEP
4
Interment
01:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Guest Book sponsored by Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield

September 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nicole Harper
August 31, 2020
To the Work Family:
We are praying for your comfort , peace & love.
God Bless you.
Queenia & Beverly Barbee
B Barbee
Friend
August 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Doris Austin-Louden
August 28, 2020
Caring thoughts are with you, bringing hope that each tomorrow will be a little brighter. Our sincere condolences, The Montgomery (Brenda, Tina) and Smith (Vicki, Mark, Jeff) Families
Tina Montgomery
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
My father John and I both worked with Bob as well as Guy and John at Fiatallis. I have fond memories of all three brothers. Rest In Peace Bob, and may god bless his family during this difficult time.
Bill Siliskie
Coworker
August 25, 2020
To the family of Mr Robert Work, I pray that God will bless and keep you during this time and days to come.
Marie Johnson
August 24, 2020
To the entire Work family
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Stay strong in the Most High. Lift your eyes to the hills whence comes your help. Psalm 121: 1. Seek him while he may be found. Isaiah 55: 6.
Shemachiah Israel
Friend
August 23, 2020
To the entire Work family...you have my deepest sympathy. Donna
August 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bob. Went to Feitshans as he did and we were on the track team. Also knew his brothers, Guy and John., all members of a fine family. Condolences to the family and sure he will be sadly missed.
Otto Fafoglia
Classmate
August 22, 2020
Onward Christian soldier, you’ll be missed but not forgotten.
Winston Senor
Family
