|
|
Robert R. Estes, Sr. 1938 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Robert R. Estes Sr., 81, of Springfield IL, passed away on October 22, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Robert was born on August 31, 1938 in Rochester IL, the son of Charles and Clara (Fry) Estes.
He came from a large family and was the last one of his siblings to pass away.
During life, Robert loved watching NASCAR and Westerns. He worked for the City of Springfield Street Department for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Estes; his parents, and his siblings.
Robert is survived by his son Robert R. Estes Jr.; daughter Vickie Clark (husband Dennis); granddaughter, Sandra Kennedy (husband Kevin); 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on November 2nd, 2019 at the Lincoln Place Mobile Home Park Lot 317 from 12noon to 3pm.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019