Robert R. Salefski 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Huddled in the cozy back room known as his office, three generations swap stories flipping through stacks of vinyl over glasses of red winejust the way Rob would have wanted.
Memories of him run the spectrumfrom him "talking sense" into every single one of us to doing the impossible like catching a fish and his leg on the same hook. Central to each story is a man true to himself who brought the best out of every person blessed to call him husband, son, dad, uncle, brother, friend, neighbor, or boss.
Robert R. Salefski passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. While he lost the battle to lung cancer, he won in life.
Mr. Rob, a favorite nickname given to him by his blood and adopted grandchildren, devoted his life to his family. Cherished his friends. Knew exactly how you took your coffee. Always made sure you had a drink in hand. Dropped simple words of adoration or a pat on the back just when you needed it. Turned ordinary situations into a silly moment and good laugh. Partnered with the love of his life, Mary Ann, in every way. Was up for anything. Debated politics. Taught discipline, accountability, and the value of hard work to those around him. Could rock camo and Uggs. And never let the music stop.
Most of all, Mr. Rob protected everyone and everything he loved with fierce loyalty.
Mr. Rob leaves a legacy beyond his family. He is in the landscapes that delight the fronts of homes and businesses throughout beautiful Springfield, Illinois, where he called home for his 66 years of life. Mr. Rob built an incredible business that represents his heart: dependable and personal.
A celebration of life is being held in Mr. Rob's honor Friday, July 5 at 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Inn at 835. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Project at 907 Clocktower Drive, Suite C, Springfield, IL, 62704.
Mr. Rob's memory lives on through his wife, Mary Ann Salefski; son, Pete Salefski (wife, Kati, and grandsons, Max and Owen); daughter, Meredith Salefski (boyfriend Scott Ponce); mother, Maxine Salefski; siblings, Lynne Allen, Bill Salefski, and Julie Blaszak and Joe, Tom, Henry, and Pete Enno; many additional Salefski and Enno family members and great friends; and the dedicated and valued LU Inc. team ("the guys").
Please join us in celebrating Mr. Rob. We will always feel his presence in the strum of an acoustic guitar, a perfectly messy wildflower garden, the moments captured from his camera lens, and the crack of a Cardinals baseball bat. We will never stop dancing, crying, laughing, or drinking with you, Mr. Rob. Meet you out back by the grill. Salut!
