Robert Reep 1951 - 2020Rochester, IL—Robert D. Reep, 69, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.Bob was born on February 23, 1951, in Urbana, the son of C. Wilbur and Dorothy (Sandquist) Reep.He married Nannette Cribbet on April 3, 1976. Bob graduated from Paxton High school in 1969 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Illinois State University in 1973. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 29 years, retiring in 2005.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in- law, Norman Hanford.He is survived by his wife, Nan; son, Gregory Reep; two grandchildren, Dakotah and Joanna Reep; one sister, Barbara Hanford and several nieces and nephews.Cremation was accorded and private family services will be held.Memorial donations may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Foundation, 500 E. Madison St.Suite 200, Springfield, IL 62701.Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. is in charge of arrangements.