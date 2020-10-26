1/1
Robert Reep
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Reep 1951 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Robert D. Reep, 69, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Bob was born on February 23, 1951, in Urbana, the son of C. Wilbur and Dorothy (Sandquist) Reep.
He married Nannette Cribbet on April 3, 1976. Bob graduated from Paxton High school in 1969 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Illinois State University in 1973. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 29 years, retiring in 2005.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in- law, Norman Hanford.
He is survived by his wife, Nan; son, Gregory Reep; two grandchildren, Dakotah and Joanna Reep; one sister, Barbara Hanford and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was accorded and private family services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Foundation, 500 E. Madison St.
Suite 200, Springfield, IL 62701.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson Park Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved