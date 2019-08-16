|
Robert Thomas Sponsler 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert Thomas Sponsler, 92, of Springfield, died at 9:04 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born September 28, 1926 in Springfield, to George and Louise Pocock Sponsler. He married Mercedes Sutphin on November 25, 1948 and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2014.
Survivors include seven children, Mike (Jan) Sponsler of Rochester, Tom (Kit) Sponsler of Petersburg, George (Mary Ann) Sponsler of Sherman, Nancy (Brian) Jameson of Springfield, Ray (Stella) Sponsler of Auburn, Gail (John) Slack Fort Collins, CO and Amy Sponsler of Seattle, WA; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine Rhodes of Lewistown, IL and Ruth Sponsler of Collinsville; one sister-in-law, Niecy Sponsler of Las Vegas; one brother-in-law, Robert (Phyllis) Sutphin of Ashland and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one sister, Mary Lou Sponsler and one brother, Allen Sponsler.
Robert was a US Navy veteran serving during WWII. He was a charter member of Northenders VFW. Robert was an avid Cubs fan and loved to pitch horseshoes.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 2-5 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at VFW Northenders.
Private graveside services were held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Northenders or Sangamon County Inter-Veterans Burial Detail.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019