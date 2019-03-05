|
|
Robert "Bob" W. Ball 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" W. Ball, 63, of Springfield, died at 1:28 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on September 21, 1955 in Jackson, MS, to Kenneth "Ken" and Becky (Hamby) Ball. He married Jan (Althoff) Ball on September 7, 1985 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lauren (Zach) Feurling of Indiana; one son, Corey (fiancé: Brittany Devlin) Ball of Springfield; 2 granddaughters, Clara and Ellie; step-mother, Jean Ball, of New Mexico; one brother, Grady Ball of Tennessee; step-brother, Ric Morgan of New Mexcio; step-sister, Cyndi Byrd of North Carolina; and half-sister, Patty Downing of New Mexico.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and step-brother, Kenny Morgan.
He worked for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield as a trainer and previously had worked for AT&T call center and LRS.
Bob belonged to and was active at Cherry Hills Church. He was a Cub Scout leader, coached baseball for his children, and coached his son's elementary basketball teams.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Cherry Hills Church with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019