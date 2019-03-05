Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Bob" Ball


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. "Bob" Ball Obituary
Robert "Bob" W. Ball 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" W. Ball, 63, of Springfield, died at 1:28 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on September 21, 1955 in Jackson, MS, to Kenneth "Ken" and Becky (Hamby) Ball. He married Jan (Althoff) Ball on September 7, 1985 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lauren (Zach) Feurling of Indiana; one son, Corey (fiancé: Brittany Devlin) Ball of Springfield; 2 granddaughters, Clara and Ellie; step-mother, Jean Ball, of New Mexico; one brother, Grady Ball of Tennessee; step-brother, Ric Morgan of New Mexcio; step-sister, Cyndi Byrd of North Carolina; and half-sister, Patty Downing of New Mexico.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and step-brother, Kenny Morgan.
He worked for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield as a trainer and previously had worked for AT&T call center and LRS.
Bob belonged to and was active at Cherry Hills Church. He was a Cub Scout leader, coached baseball for his children, and coached his son's elementary basketball teams.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Cherry Hills Church with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now