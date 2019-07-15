|
|
Robert W. Britz Sr. 1935 - 2019
Divernon, IL—Robert W. Britz Sr, 83, of Divernon, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1935 the son of Nicholas G. Britz and Ruby (Bounds) Britz-DeLay. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda Britz; daughter, Pamela Britz-Freer; brother, Frank Britz; sister, Martha Kaydus; and his step-father, Charles DeLay.
He owned and operated Robert W. Britz Painting Company for 60 years and co-owner of the antique malls for many years.
Bob loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, preparing the malls for the day with making coffee and visiting with the vendors, enjoyed his Sunday morning breakfast with family.
He is survived by his children, Theresa (Russell) Wangen, Nicholas Britz, Denise (Timothy) Connelly, Robert W. (Tammy Covi) Britz Jr, Bobbie Gail (Nick O'Dea) Britz; grandkids, Robert (Brooke) Wangen, Terrance (April) Painter, Raina (James) Kolba, Dustin (Rachel) Britz, Rebecca Connelly, Jesse Britz, Tyler Connelly, and Amanda Britz; 10 great grandkids, and three great great grandkids; two brothers, Joseph (Katherine) Britz and David (Sandy) Britz; three sisters, Helen (K.C.) Spann, Cecelia Nickleson, and Rosemary Maurer.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. till time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will follow in Horse Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Divernon Fire and Emergency Squad.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 16 to July 17, 2019