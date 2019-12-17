|
Robert W. Ford 1964 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" W. Ford, 55, of Springfield, IL passed away at 12:11 P.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born January 8, 1964 to William F. & Janet C. (Roberts) Ford.
Preceding Bob in death are his father, William Ford, his sister Beverly Joyce, and first wife, Kelly (McCormick) Ford.
Bob married Beth Evans, Springfield, on July 12, 2014. She survives along with their children Matthew (Samantha), Michael (Amy) and, Molly Morgan; five grandchildren, Matty, Mattix, Maya, Mycah and Aurora Morgan; mother, Janet Ford; four sisters, Carolyn Rome, Larry and Cindy Ayers, Nancy Heller, Tim and Mary Kay Austiff, one brother Dan (Theresa) Ford and many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
Bob served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 1985. He was stationed at Norfolk, VA. assigned to the Nuclear Fast Attack Submarine, the USS Baton Rouge as a Machinist Mate Second Class Petty Officer.
Bob began his civilian life working for CWLP and retired after 30 years of service in February 2019 as a Supervisor of Generation for CWLP.
Bob was an active member of Westside Christian Church and an avid supporter of Holt International, a Christian organization committed to a world where every child has a loving and secure home.
A private family graveside service was held.
Donations in Bob Ford's memory may be made to Westside Christian Church, Holt International or donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019