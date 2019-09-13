|
Robert "Bob" W. Johnson 1926 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Robert (Bob) W. Johnson, 93 of Sherman, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on July 13, 1926 in Peoria to Walter and Pearl (Miller) Johnson. He married FloraBelle Bowdich on April 23, 1949 and she preceded him in death on November 16, 1995.
Bob is survived by two sons, Gregory D. of Sherman and Ronald J. (Marilyn) Johnson of Lothian, MD; three grandsons, Ben (Jill), Sam (Sarah), and Aaron (fiancée Lindsay) Johnson; four great grandsons, Mason, Parker, Gavin, and Cole Johnson; and companion of 12 years, Betty Schoenborn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Dorothy Kautz.
Bob was a US Navy veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II. After the war he earned a business degree from Bradley University and worked for AT&T as a Right of Way Purchasing Specialist for 40 years until he retired. Bob retired in Sherman, where he worked as a starter at The Rail Golf Course for another 27 years and volunteered as a "Red Coat" at Memorial Medical Center. He was one of the luckiest people you've ever met: he loved winning at poker, teaching his grandsons the ancient art of dilligaf, playing golf, and contributing to the education funds of Illinois through video slot machines. Per Bob's wishes, there is no public service, visitation, or funeral.
Cremation was accorded by Staab Funeral Homes. He will be inurned at Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria next to his wife, FloraBelle. The family will host a Celebration of Life at Knights of Columbus, Deveraux Heights – 2801 West St, Springfield, IL on October 27, 2019 from 11AM - 2PM.
Please make memorial contributions to (MichaelJFox.org) for Parkinson's disease research, or to the Honor Flight Network (honorflight.org) to support veterans.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019