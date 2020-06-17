Robert W. Kirkwood
Bunker Hill, IL - Robert W. Kirkwood, 61, passed on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 6:17 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, IL. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.