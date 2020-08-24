Roberta Aileen Rovey 1925 - 2020
Farmersville, IL—Roberta Aileen Rovey, age 94, of Farmersville, died at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville
Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020, from 5pm. to 7pm at the Zion Lutheran Church ELCA in Farmersville. Private Family Funeral services will be held at 10a.m. on Thursday Aug 27, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA in Farmersville. Burial will be at Rovey Cemetery, Farmersville.
Memorials in Mrs. Rovey's name may be given to the Farmersville Waggoner Ambulance or the Church.
Born in Chandlerville on September 26, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Leinberger) Glick. She married Melvin F. Rovey, on December 12, 1953 in Hillsboro, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 2004.
Mrs. Rovey grew up on her family's farm near Chandlerville, graduated from Virginia High School. Shortly after graduating from Browns Business College she began working for Illinois Petroleum Retailers Association. She was a Homemaker and for 67 years worked with her husband Melvin, keeping the books for the Family Farm and their Grain Bin Sales Business. She was active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Farmersville where she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed reading and the pretty things life had to offer. She greeted everyone with a smile.
Survivors include two sons, Herman Rovey and Dwight (wife Carol) Rovey, both of Farmersville, grandchildren; Cindy Rovey, Daniel Rovey, Travis Rovey, Devin husband Josh Powell, Tabatha husband John Newkirk, 6 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a grandson, Michael P. Rovey and sisters; Ruth Chilton and Henrietta Goetsch.
IDPH Guidelines will be followed, those attending are asked to use mask and hand sanitizer along with practice social distancing.
