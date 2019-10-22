|
|
Roberta "Bobby" J. Schuetz 1924 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Roberta "Bobby" Josephine Folonie Schuetz, 94, of Chatham, passed away peacefully at 3:58 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Memorial Medical Center.
Bobby was born on December 31, 1924, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert Joseph and Penelope van Princess Stout Folonie. She was married to Homer August Schuetz, Sr. who preceded her in death on June 15, 2002.
Bobby graduated from the Girl's Latin School of Chicago, then went on to study here and abroad. She achieved degrees in Art & Literature. Bobby eventually settled in Southern Illinois where her husband and she lived on a beautiful horse & cattle farm called Merry Meadows. She was a member of the St. Mary's Anglican Church in Chatham. Bobby was involved in the Women's Athletic Club in Chicago, was a District Commissioner for the United States Pony Club, and a fire warden in Union County, IL. She enjoyed going to the symphony and volunteering for her communities. Bobby was an avid vegetable gardener, horseback rider, fox hunter, and winemaker.
She was also preceded in death by parents and son, Roger.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Ernst (wife, Mary Ann) von Meerwall of Akron, OH, Roy (wife, Anita) Schuetz of The Netherlands, Robert (wife, Kristin) Schuetz of Makanda, IL, Emma Melinda (companion, Chris Krager) Ladage of Springfield, and Russell (wife, Denise) Schuetz of Johnson City, IL; step-sons, Floyd (wife, Paula) Schuetz of Makanda, IL and Homer Schuetz, Jr. of Goreville, IL; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Graveside Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Stout Cemetery with Rev. Tom Swegle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, 3 West Old Capitol Plaza, P.O. Box 5191, Springfield, IL 62701 or St. Mary's Church, 122 W. Walnut, Chatham, IL 62629.
