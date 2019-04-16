|
Roberta Lea Bernahl 1929 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Roberta Lea Bernahl, 90, of Sherman, formerly of Riverton, died at 8:05 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Villa East in Sherman. She was born February 11, 1929 in Sangamon County to William A. and Marjorie Richardson Lamkey. She married James Bernahl on October 6, 1950 and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2012.
She is survived by three children, James Alan (Joni) Bernahl of Chatham, Keith (Marsa) Bernahl of Springfield and Cindy (Dave) Springer of Dawson; five grandchildren, Staci (Paul) Byers of Spaulding, Chad Bernahl of Apple Valley, MN, Brandon (Lauren) Springer of Ashland, MO, Audrey (Robert) Lee of Fort Mill, SC and Adam Loper of Seattle, WA; 10 great grandchildren; one sister, Anna Marie Kresse of Riverton; one sister-in-law, Doris Lamkey of Riverton and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, William and Charles Lamkey and three sisters, Delora Leaderbrand, Susie Hyde and Alice Broughton.
Roberta was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Riverton, where she served as church treasurer for 46 years. Family and holidays were her priority. She was a member of Eastern Star-Flower City Chapter and Riverton Chapter and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling. She was the best baker of pies, cookies and cakes and enjoyed Sunday fried chicken dinners with family. She was employed by IDOT for 27 years.
Visitation: 9-10:30 am, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Rev. Abraham Mogerman officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019