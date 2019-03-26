|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Lee Jones 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Roberta "Bobbie" Lee Jones, 69, of Springfield, died at 2:35 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home. She was born October 2, 1949 in Oxnard, CA to Richard and Mary Scroggins Haworth. She married Jerry Jones on May 12, 1970 and he survives.
Also surviving are two children, Edward Jones of Springfield and Deborah (Jeff) Jones-Krick of Athens; two grandchildren, Jonah and Joshua Krick; three sisters, Shirley (Gene) Marshall of GA, Linda (Joe) Tuskey of Bolingbrook and Cheryl Sherlock of Hepzibah, GA and several nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog, Casey and her cat CC.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol Perry.
Bobbie earned her B.A. Degree at UC Davis, went on to earn her M.A. Degree from UIS Springfield and earned a scholarship to obtain her PHD in history at ASU.
She was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church. Bobbie was an avid reader, enjoyed writing, walking, mall walking, shopping, music, singing, spending time with family and friends. Her favorite place was Northern California, which she thought of as her true home. She was a committed feminist, presidential historian, who volunteered her time at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and was a member of the Macon County Historical Society. She was well known for her love of politics.
The family will host a memorial gathering from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church. The memorial service will begin at the end of the memorial gathering at 7:30 pm with Pastor Julia Melgreen officiating.
Burial will take place at 10 am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019