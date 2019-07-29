Home

Jean Cook January 9, 1927 - July 27, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO—Jean Prescott Cook (1927-2019) passed into the presence of her Lord on July 27. Jean was born January 9, 1927 to Don and Emma Prescott and raised in Cambridge, Wisconsin. She met her husband, Robert E. Cook, at Wheaton College in Illinois. They were married on June 10, 1949, and raised their four children in Springfield, Illinois. In 1993, Jean and Bob retired to Colorado where they have lived ever since.
Jean is survived by one son, Robin (Teri) Cook; two daughters, Cindy (Scott) Nelsen, Terri (Dan) Mosby; and son-in-law Jack (Naoma) Harrison. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her husband Bob, daughter Judith Cook Harrison and grandson Jason Mosby preceded her in death.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019
