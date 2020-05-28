Robin D. Bradford 1964 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robin Bradford, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Robin was born on December 31, 1964. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Traylor. She is survived by her husband, Steve; her father, Gary Traylor of Springfield; daughters, Chelsea (Vince) Lounsberry of Springfield and Kati (Andrew Currie) Bradford of Saint Louis, MO; son, Tyler (Lauren Friedmeyer) Bradford of Springfield; granddaughter, Sienna Lounsberry of Springfield; siblings, Stephanie and Paul; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robin and Steve met when they were teenagers and never looked back. It was evident to anyone who knew them that they were soulmates. They married in Lincoln, IL on April 29, 1988.
Robin graduated from Springfield High School in 1983 and attended LLCC. She went to work as an appraiser at Patricia Doyle Associates Auction Gallery. Robin devoted her life to her husband Steve, her three children, and granddaughter, Sienna. She was an epic gardener, animal and nature lover, history buff and an amateur naturalist. Most importantly, Robin was a fiercely proud mother and grandmother.
Cremation care was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society, 917 S. 7th Street Springfield, IL.
Funeral/Memorial Ceremony will be a private family affair.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield, IL—Robin Bradford, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Robin was born on December 31, 1964. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Traylor. She is survived by her husband, Steve; her father, Gary Traylor of Springfield; daughters, Chelsea (Vince) Lounsberry of Springfield and Kati (Andrew Currie) Bradford of Saint Louis, MO; son, Tyler (Lauren Friedmeyer) Bradford of Springfield; granddaughter, Sienna Lounsberry of Springfield; siblings, Stephanie and Paul; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robin and Steve met when they were teenagers and never looked back. It was evident to anyone who knew them that they were soulmates. They married in Lincoln, IL on April 29, 1988.
Robin graduated from Springfield High School in 1983 and attended LLCC. She went to work as an appraiser at Patricia Doyle Associates Auction Gallery. Robin devoted her life to her husband Steve, her three children, and granddaughter, Sienna. She was an epic gardener, animal and nature lover, history buff and an amateur naturalist. Most importantly, Robin was a fiercely proud mother and grandmother.
Cremation care was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society, 917 S. 7th Street Springfield, IL.
Funeral/Memorial Ceremony will be a private family affair.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 30, 2020.