Roddey Noel Edelstein 1945 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Roddey Noel Edelstein, 74, of Chatham, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Roddey was born on April 30, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Hyman and Antoinette Edelstein. On November 27, 1968, he married Joyce Kay Evers; she preceded him in death. Roddey and Joyce were residents of Chatham, IL since 1972.

Roddey attended Brooklyn Technical High School in New York. After graduation in 1962 he attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, where he achieved a master's degree. He entered public service in 1969 with the Illinois government. Roddey held many positions throughout the Illinois government. At the time of his retirement, in 2002, he was serving as the Chief of the Bureau of Policy and Review in the Department of Human Services.

Roddey was a life member of the Chatham Masonic Lodge #523. He was raised to the degree of Master Mason on May 19, 2001. He was installed as Worshipful Master in November of 2003. Roddey is a member of the Scottish Rites Bodies in the Valley of Springfield and was made a Shriner on June 23, 2001. He served two terms as the elected treasurer of the Ansar Jeepsters and was treasurer of the Masonic Lodge at the time of his death.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by one son, Kenneth M. Edelstein of Springfield (partner, Brittany Scheer) and one daughter, Mrs. Matthew (Kerry M.) Reavis of Springfield. Mr. Edelstein is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Houser and Mr. and Mrs. Dareth Branham; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is the proud grandfather of 3 grandchildren, Connor Edelstein, son of Kenneth, and Zachary and Paige Reavis, children of Kerry Reavis.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. The visitation will begin with Masonic Rites. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rabbi Barry Marks officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 East Linton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019