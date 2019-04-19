|
Rodger Rollet 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rodger fell asleep in death on April 5, 2019 at the Villas HealthCare.
He was born on October 13, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Elmer and Hazel (Stumper) Rollet.
He is survived by his sister Karen Sidlauskas, one niece Suzanne (Tommy) Benningfield, one nephew Steven (Trina) Sidlauskas, and many cousins.
Rodger was preceded in death by his beloved parents and Aunt Helen among others
Rodger grew up on a farm and enjoyed the animals, making homemade ice cream, working on the farm and sitting around the fire. He graduated from Williamsville School District. He was certified to rewire electric motors and had a job offer in Texas but declined because he didn't want to move. He retired from the State of Illinois Vehicle Services Department.
Rodger lived at home until he needed extra help at which time he moved to the Villas Healthcare in Sherman. His friends and family wish to thank the Villa's West and East for the care that he received. He made many friends and is greatly missed. Rodger was deeply loved by his family and friends and wanted to be remembered as nice, caring, lovable, and smart.
Rodger was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and active in his faith until April 2019.
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3076 Normandy Rd., Springfield, IL 62703 on April 27, 2019 at 3:30pm. Officiating is Larry Price.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019