|
|
Rodney Davis 1932 - 2009
Galesburg, IL—Rodney O. Davis of Galesburg died on November 5, 2019. He was born July 14, 1932 in Newton, Kansas. He married Norma G. Glass in 1954. She survives him along with three daughters, two grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. In 1963 Rodney moved his family to Galesburg to teach at Knox College, where he was a professor in the history department for 34 years. After retiring from teaching, Rodney served as Co-Director of the Lincoln Studies Center at Knox. He was a member of the Organization of American Historians, the Illinois State Historical Society and the Abraham Lincoln Association. Memorials may be made to Knox College in memory of Rodney Davis or to the Illinois State Historical Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019