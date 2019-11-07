Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 343-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Davis


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Davis Obituary
Rodney Davis 1932 - 2009
Galesburg, IL—Rodney O. Davis of Galesburg died on November 5, 2019. He was born July 14, 1932 in Newton, Kansas. He married Norma G. Glass in 1954. She survives him along with three daughters, two grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. In 1963 Rodney moved his family to Galesburg to teach at Knox College, where he was a professor in the history department for 34 years. After retiring from teaching, Rodney served as Co-Director of the Lincoln Studies Center at Knox. He was a member of the Organization of American Historians, the Illinois State Historical Society and the Abraham Lincoln Association. Memorials may be made to Knox College in memory of Rodney Davis or to the Illinois State Historical Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -