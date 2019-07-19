The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney J. Townsend


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney J. Townsend Obituary
Rodney J. Townsend 1954 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Rodney J. Townsend, 65, of Auburn, died at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Laura Townsend.
Rodney was a 1972 graduate of Auburn High School, and he held a degree in Accounting from Southern Illinois University. He enjoyed life at his farm outside of Auburn, along with his much beloved dogs. He was a die-hard Cubs fan who rarely missed a game. One of his greatest memories was of meeting Ernie Banks and Ron Santo as a youth, and one of his greatest joys was the Cubs 2016 World Series victory. He will be dearly missed by family members, extended family, and friends. A private gathering will be held to remember and celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62703 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now