Rodney J. Townsend 1954 - 2019

Auburn, IL—Rodney J. Townsend, 65, of Auburn, died at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Laura Townsend.

Rodney was a 1972 graduate of Auburn High School, and he held a degree in Accounting from Southern Illinois University. He enjoyed life at his farm outside of Auburn, along with his much beloved dogs. He was a die-hard Cubs fan who rarely missed a game. One of his greatest memories was of meeting Ernie Banks and Ron Santo as a youth, and one of his greatest joys was the Cubs 2016 World Series victory. He will be dearly missed by family members, extended family, and friends. A private gathering will be held to remember and celebrate his life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62703 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 20 to July 21, 2019