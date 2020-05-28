Rodney Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Mitchell
Springfield, IL - Rodney Mitchell, 65 passed on Monday May 18, 2020 at his residence. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Springfield , is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved