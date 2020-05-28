Rodney Mitchell
Springfield, IL - Rodney Mitchell, 65 passed on Monday May 18, 2020 at his residence. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Springfield , is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755
Springfield, IL - Rodney Mitchell, 65 passed on Monday May 18, 2020 at his residence. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Springfield , is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.