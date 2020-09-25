Roe Nan Grafton 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Roe Nan Grafton, 82, of Springfield, died at 2:05 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She was born January 19, 1938 in Cleaton, Kentucky the daughter of Arkie E. and Nannie Mae (Doss) Bryant. She married Bartholomew "Bud" Grafton January 19, 1956.
She is survived by her husband, Bud; two sons, Randy (Alecia) Grafton of Loami and Patrick (Wendy) Grafton of Tovey; daughter-in-law, Bernice Grafton of Crossville, TN and her daughter Jeanette Eller; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren; three sisters, Doris Miller, Cartha (Steve) Washko and Kayla (David) O'Brien, all of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Bartholomew Grafton.
Roe retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company.
Visitation: 10:00-11:30 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Patrick Grafton officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
