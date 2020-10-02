Roger E. Krouse 1945 - 2020
Surprise, AZ—Roger E Krouse, Sr. 75, of Surprise, AZ passed away September 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Springfield, IL the son of Fred and Betty Krouse (Wright). Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred and Ron Krouse; sister, Charlotte Griffith; and beloved daughter-in-law, Dawn Krouse (Cummings). Roger had been a resident of Arizona for 19 years, having relocated from Springfield, IL. He worked for Central Illinois Light Company in Springfield for 28 years in various positions, ending his career in Utility Management.
Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years, Theresa (Roscetti) of Surprise, AZ; son, Roger Krouse, Jr. of Peoria, AZ; daughter, Adriel Grieshaber (Jim) of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Victoria and Ariana Krouse, Caleb and Courtney Grieshaber; sisters, Sharon McGee (Rich) and Debra Smallwood (Jim) both of Sun City, AZ, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Roger enjoyed his retirement years in Arizona with his family. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and attend their school events. He enjoyed his family vacations to Hawaii and trips with friends for car racing, horse racing, and casino events.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather & friend. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to donate in Roger's memory may do so at Hospice of the Valley at https://hov.org/donate/
or St. Jude Research Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/
