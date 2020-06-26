Roger E. Smith
Pleasant Plains, IL - Roger E. Smith, 86passed on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-632-2500 www.hurleyfh.com
Pleasant Plains, IL - Roger E. Smith, 86passed on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-632-2500 www.hurleyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.