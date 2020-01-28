|
Roger H. Hill 1937 - 2020
Grapevine, TX—Roger H. Hill, 82, of Grapevine, Texas, formerly of Pawnee, lost his valiant fight against cancer and met his Savior while surrounded by his family on Jan. 25, 2020, in Grapevine.
Roger was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Frank and Ruth Hill. He married his high school sweetheart, Juliet "Judy" Underwood Hill in 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, Judy; and his brother, Gary Hill. He also was preceded in death by Everett and A.E. Underwood, whom he counted as brothers.
He spent his youth in Pawnee, Illinois, where he graduated valedictorian of his class of 1955. He attended Bradley University from 1955–59, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts, with a focus in biology and physical education. While working on his master's degree in school administration at Bradley from 1959–60, he taught seventh and eighth grade science in Peoria. He entered the U.S. Air Force and was a distinguished graduate of pilot training in 1960 while stationed in Marianna, Florida. He was then stationed in Laredo, Texas, in 1961, and from 1962–66, he served over 100 missions in Vietnam, flying the C-130. He was awarded six different Air Medals, with 3,000 hours of flight time. While stationed in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he served as a squadron training officer and instructor pilot, completing officer training school in the fall of 1964 as a distinguished graduate.
In the spring of 1966, he began his career at American Airlines and moved to Irving, Texas. He served as an instructor pilot on the MD-80 and retired as a DC-10 captain in 1997 after 31 years. Roger loved flying and serving others and was recently recognized with a special legacy award from the AA Retired Grey Eagles.
Roger coached little league football with the Irving Boys Football Association and also found time to substitute teach in the Irving and Dallas Independent School Districts (ISD). He mentored many young people, many of whom consider him "dad." His love of learning and education led him to serve on the Irving School Board from 1975–84, including as board president. He was proud of his recognized level to Carter BloodCare, donating almost 30 gallons. After retirement, Roger traveled the world with Judy and his family, and he continued to substitute teach in the Irving and Grapevine ISD, even up until the last couple months of his life. Roger's legacy includes his faith and his family. He actively served Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Irving in many leadership roles. He volunteered to teach English as a Second Language to adults for over 10 years and helped with Vacation Bible School, Tuesday Bible study and Sandwich Ministry. Most of all, he loved the Lord.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Norman "Sap" (Marilyn Fitzpatrick) Underwood; three children, Melanie Johnson (Randy) Miller, Mark (Tammy) Hill and Michael (Lisa) Hill; 11 grandchildren, Julio (Katy) Polanco, Josh (Carmen) Miller, Jordan Miller, Ashley (Aaron) Metts, Matthew Miller, Andrew Hill, Austin (Melanie) Hill, Kelsey Johnson, Shelby Johnson, Bethany Johnson and Christian Hill; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly Polanco, Asher Miller and Luke Miller. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless others who called Roger "dad" and are grieving his loss.
Roger's family will meet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn with Rev. Michael McFarland officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, 1999 Wabash Ave., Springfield, IL 62704, or to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Northfield, IL 60093.
