Roger L. Beck 1935 - 2019
Cologne, MN—Roger L. Beck age 83 of Cologne formerly of Niles, MI passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019, at his home.
Services will be Saturday May 25th, 1:00 at New Holland Methodist Church. Interment will follow at New Holland Cemetery, New Holland, IL.
Roger was born on April 28, 1935, in New Holland, IL, the 7th of 8 sons of Arne and Mary Lila (Williams) Beck.
After graduating from New Holland High School, Roger worked at the Agriculture Department in Lincoln, IL. Roger joined the Air Force in 1956 and during his service time he was stationed at the Air Force Academy as a jet mechanic. After leaving the service he worked for Continental Airlines in Denver. He moved to Niles, Michigan with his family in 1974. Roger worked for National Standard for 17 years. Except for one year when he lived in Illinois, Roger remained in the Niles area until 2017 when he moved to Cologne, MN to live with his daughter.
Roger's immediate and extended family were always his focus and foundation. He was a caring person who often looked after elderly neighbors and friends. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. His hobbies of metal detecting and going to horse races underscore his sense of adventure, optimism and his lifelong pursuit of turning what he had into so much more.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Arne and Mary Lila Beck; brothers, Max, Earl, George (William), Jim, John, and Larry Beck; sister Leila Beck.
Roger is survived by his loving family: children, Amy Beck of Cologne, Travis (Kimberly) Beck of Minneapolis, Andrea (Patrick) Loshaw of Saginaw, MI and their mother Jane Beck of Niles MI; grandchildren, Madeleine, Amelia, Anderson, Ella and Ryan; brother Richard Beck; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
