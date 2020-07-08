Roger Lee Prichard 1946 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Roger Lee Prichard passed away on July 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.

He was born December 13, 1946 to Andrew and Oma Prichard Sr. in Illinois. He married Peggy Burgess December 8, 2001. He worked for Allied Trucking until he retired.

He had a great passion for darts. After retiring, he was involved in the running of dart tournaments out of the Illinois Tap in Springfield and the surrounding areas.

He was proceeded in death by his sister Patricia Kay, brother Greg Prichard, and daughter Sharon Franklin-Hull.

He is survived by his wife Peggy, brother Andrew Prichard, Son Rodney (Tonya) Prichard of Springfield, IL, their children Kaitlyn Mahler and Tyler Lightner, daughter Susan (Tony) Tripplett of Tovey, IL, their children Karla Cambron and Amber McElyea, daughter Bonnie (Craig) Norris of Indiana, their children Tracy Daugherty, William Daugherty, and Joseph Daugherty, late daughter Sharon's children Bobbie Franklin, Jamie Hull, and Paul Hull, stepson Joe Noga of Springfield, IL his children Kevin, Stacy, and Devon, and stepdaughter Marcie Jackson of Springfield, IL

At the time of death he had 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



