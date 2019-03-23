Roger Len Chapman 1961 - 2019

Dawson, IL—Roger Len Chapman, 58, of Dawson, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Roger was born on February 13, 1961, in Decatur, the son of Leonard L. and Loretta Dennis Chapman.

Roger graduated from Tri-City High School in 1979. He was employed as an installer of fireplaces and tile for Marx Fireplaces and Lighting for 17 years. He was an avid horticulturist and enjoyed being outdoors, music, and hunting morels. Roger was a devoted father and enjoyed watching his sons in all of their athletic events throughout the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sons, Jesse (wife, Heather) Chapman of Atlanta, IL and Eric (wife, Kathi) Chapman of Springfield; grandchildren, Johnathan and Quentin Chapman of Springfield; step-granddaughter, Raina Hobbs of Springfield; sisters, Lesa (husband, Merlin) Alberts of Mechanicsburg and Lora (husband, Scott) Hale of Dawson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and life-long friend of 47 years, Mike Gochanour of Mechanicsburg.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Richardson Club House, 7624 Buffalo Hart Rd., Buffalo, IL.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019