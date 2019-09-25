Home

Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home Ltd
203 West Oak Street
Greenville, IL 62246
(618) 664-0431
Roger Wayne Mollett

Roger Wayne Mollett Obituary
Roger Wayne Mollett 1957 - 2019
Springfiled, IL—Roger Wayne Mollett, age 62 of Springfield, Illinois and formerly of Hillsboro, Illinois, passed away 7:06 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Animal Protective League of Springfield, Illinois.
For full Obituary please contact www.donnell-wiegand.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
