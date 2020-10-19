Roland Dexter Cull, M.D. 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Roland Dexter Cull, M.D., 83, of Springfield, IL, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home due to the effects of Lewy Body Dementia associated with Parkinson's Disease.
Roland was born on June 9, 1937, in Kirksville, Missouri, the only son of Waldo Roland Cull and Grace Lola Kasiske Cull Ashby. He met Susan Ryder in 1960 and they married on June 28, 1964, at First Methodist Church, LaGrange, IL.
After growing up in LaPlata, Missouri, Roland attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) for 2 years, transferred to the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Zoology. Interestingly, he was awarded a music scholarship (clarinet) for his pre-med curricula. Continuing his post-graduate education at Northwestern University Medical School, he graduated in 1963. After a rotating internship at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Roland proudly served 2 years as a general medical officer for the United States Navy in Charleston, South Carolina. Returning to Chicago, he served his residency in Radiology at Wesley Memorial. Hired in 1969 by Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Roland became a founding partner of Clinical Radiologists with whom he spent his entire practice of 36 years. He attained his second set of boards in Nuclear Medicine (1975) and was Chairman of the Department of Nuclear Medicine until his retirement. During his tenure at MMC, Roland also served as an Associate Professor with Southern Illinois University Medical School.
Family, faith and the church community were the true foundation of Roland's life. He was ordained Deacon at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago, and in Springfield, served Westminster Presbyterian Church as both Deacon and Elder. Singing in the Westminster Church choir for over 40 years was a source of true joy for Roland. He loved all aspects of choir, from weekly singing to special concerts to various social functions that were associated with the "Post Choir Study Group."
Having company at the house, an evening boat ride on Lake Springfield, and zipping around town in his yellow sports car were favorite pastimes. Roland was an avid fisherman, always seeking the elusive Muskellunge, and hunter (don't mess with opening day of duck season!). He was a proud part owner of Cherry Circle Duck Club in Chandlerville, IL and loved spending time there.
Roland is survived by his wife, Susan Cull of Springfield; daughters, Sarah (Derrick) Pehlman of Bentonville, Arkansas and Deborah (Robert) Sanders of Glenview, Illinois; grandchildren, Lydia and Andrew Pehlman and Elaine Sanders; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Edward) Welk and Deborah (Jack, deceased) Ryder; cousins, Kay Kasiske, Bertram (Jane) Kasiske, and Kenneth (Lyn) Kasiske; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you from Roland's family and friends goes to the Sisters of Residence and extraordinary staff at St. Joseph's Home for providing exceptional care for his last 6 years of life, and for treating him with the care, dignity, respect, and friendship which embraced him at the end of his life.
A private service and inurnment will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church at 533 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704.
