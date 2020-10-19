1/1
Roland Dexter Cull M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Dexter Cull, M.D. 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Roland Dexter Cull, M.D., 83, of Springfield, IL, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home due to the effects of Lewy Body Dementia associated with Parkinson's Disease.
Roland was born on June 9, 1937, in Kirksville, Missouri, the only son of Waldo Roland Cull and Grace Lola Kasiske Cull Ashby. He met Susan Ryder in 1960 and they married on June 28, 1964, at First Methodist Church, LaGrange, IL.
After growing up in LaPlata, Missouri, Roland attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) for 2 years, transferred to the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Zoology. Interestingly, he was awarded a music scholarship (clarinet) for his pre-med curricula. Continuing his post-graduate education at Northwestern University Medical School, he graduated in 1963. After a rotating internship at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Roland proudly served 2 years as a general medical officer for the United States Navy in Charleston, South Carolina. Returning to Chicago, he served his residency in Radiology at Wesley Memorial. Hired in 1969 by Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Roland became a founding partner of Clinical Radiologists with whom he spent his entire practice of 36 years. He attained his second set of boards in Nuclear Medicine (1975) and was Chairman of the Department of Nuclear Medicine until his retirement. During his tenure at MMC, Roland also served as an Associate Professor with Southern Illinois University Medical School.
Family, faith and the church community were the true foundation of Roland's life. He was ordained Deacon at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago, and in Springfield, served Westminster Presbyterian Church as both Deacon and Elder. Singing in the Westminster Church choir for over 40 years was a source of true joy for Roland. He loved all aspects of choir, from weekly singing to special concerts to various social functions that were associated with the "Post Choir Study Group."
Having company at the house, an evening boat ride on Lake Springfield, and zipping around town in his yellow sports car were favorite pastimes. Roland was an avid fisherman, always seeking the elusive Muskellunge, and hunter (don't mess with opening day of duck season!). He was a proud part owner of Cherry Circle Duck Club in Chandlerville, IL and loved spending time there.
Roland is survived by his wife, Susan Cull of Springfield; daughters, Sarah (Derrick) Pehlman of Bentonville, Arkansas and Deborah (Robert) Sanders of Glenview, Illinois; grandchildren, Lydia and Andrew Pehlman and Elaine Sanders; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Edward) Welk and Deborah (Jack, deceased) Ryder; cousins, Kay Kasiske, Bertram (Jane) Kasiske, and Kenneth (Lyn) Kasiske; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you from Roland's family and friends goes to the Sisters of Residence and extraordinary staff at St. Joseph's Home for providing exceptional care for his last 6 years of life, and for treating him with the care, dignity, respect, and friendship which embraced him at the end of his life.
A private service and inurnment will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church at 533 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved