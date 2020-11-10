1/1
Romie D. Turner
1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Romie D. Turner, 96, a resident of Springfield, IL from 2008 – 2019, departed this life on October 29, 2020. A family memorial will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 10:00 am, at Officer Funeral Home in E. St. Louis, IL. Mr. Turner will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter; Patrice D. Brooks, sibling; Lorna M. Cason, Grandchildren; Michelle (Vincent) Wright, Marcia (Antwan) Walker, and Dana (Nathaniel) Gurnsey, Great Grandchildren; Nia M. Walker, Ivan D. Gurnsey, Iyla L. Gurnsey, and Reece V. Wright. Romie's wife Bessie and daughter Deborah preceded him in death. He will be missed by a host of family, friends and residents at Hickory Glen Active Senior Living Community.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Officer Funeral Home P.C.
