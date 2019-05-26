|
|
Ron D. Sugg August 3, 1939 - May 25, 2019
Springfield, IL—Ron D. Sugg, age 79, of Springfield, IL passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Liberty Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL with military rites by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Friend may call Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Young Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Cemetery or Vitas Hospice.
Ron was born August 3, 1939 in Hillsboro, IL to Dale Floyd and Faye Ethel (Edwards) Sugg. He grew up in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. After he was discharged from the military he worked at Hub Clothing in Springfield for a time and then started working the United States Post Office in Springfield where he retired after 35 years. He also served as his union shop steward for several years.
Ron never married and is survived by his siblings, Shirley Louder of Westfield, MA, Larry Sugg of Meadowbrook, IL, Linda Pol of Hillsboro, IL, Gary (Janie) Sugg of Sorento, IL, Teri (Steve) Kern of Iuka, IL, Mike Sugg of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Mark (Natoma ) Sugg of Mulberry Grove along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Nelda Sugg who was also involved in his life.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2019