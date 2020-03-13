|
Ron LeMasters 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ron LeMasters, 65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:13 a.m.
Ron was born on September 18, 1954, in Springfield, the son of Kenneth and Mary (Beja) LeMasters.
Ron attended St. James Trade School where he learned woodworking. He went on to work for Armstrong Builders in construction. He later owned and operated his own business, LeMasters Concrete, until passing it on to his brothers. He then focused on his woodworking skills creating and building many beautiful pieces including beds, dressers, grandfather clocks, cedar chests, armoires, entertainment centers and his great-granddaughter's baby bed. He poured his heart into his craft, concrete and woodworking. He truly enjoyed both. He also enjoyed passing his time fishing, watching football and spending time with his family, which always included his dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark LeMasters; and brother-in-law, Bob Downey.
He is survived by his beloved dog, Scotty; daughter, Tanya (Chris) Paulen; son, Ken (Cheryl Siegel) LeMasters; grandchildren, Courtney LeMasters, Nick Ziegler, Ashley LeMasters, Noah Ziegler and Jax Siegel; great-grandchild, Brooklyn; sisters, Lorraine Downey and Sharon (Randy) Sallee; brothers, Gary (Pam) LeMasters and Bobby (Terri) LeMasters; sister-in-law, Edie LeMasters and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702 or Children's Diabetes Foundation, 4380 S. Syracuse St., Suite 430, Denver, CO 80237.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020