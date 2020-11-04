1/1
Ronald D. Anderson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D. Anderson 1943 - 2020
Saint Charles, MO—Ronald D. Anderson, age 77, of St Charles, MO, formerly of Loami, IL passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, IL on September 29, 1943 to Orville & Julia Anderson
Ron retired from the IL Secretary of State after 35 years, knowing everything about commercial and farm trucking. His hobbies included working outdoors, welding metal art, scenic drives, pawn shopping, & Nascar. His biggest metal project was crafting and welding a 600-pound in-flight eagle named "Natty". He deeply loved his family, especially his grandkids, passing his love of ice cream and candy onto them.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson; his children Megan (G.W.) Hamilton, Rhonda (Terry) Key, & Jason Anderson; his grandchildren, Lydia & Gavin Hamilton; his sisters Joyce Board & Carol "Sue" (David) Young; his brother Kenneth "Speed" (Jo) Anderson; and multiple nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Walter "Bugs", Larry, Gary, & Robert; his brother-in-law Marvin Board; and his son Frederick (Troy).
A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sat, Nov 7, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376.
For more information: www.newcomerstlouis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 875-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved