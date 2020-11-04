Ronald D. Anderson 1943 - 2020
Saint Charles, MO—Ronald D. Anderson, age 77, of St Charles, MO, formerly of Loami, IL passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, IL on September 29, 1943 to Orville & Julia Anderson
Ron retired from the IL Secretary of State after 35 years, knowing everything about commercial and farm trucking. His hobbies included working outdoors, welding metal art, scenic drives, pawn shopping, & Nascar. His biggest metal project was crafting and welding a 600-pound in-flight eagle named "Natty". He deeply loved his family, especially his grandkids, passing his love of ice cream and candy onto them.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson; his children Megan (G.W.) Hamilton, Rhonda (Terry) Key, & Jason Anderson; his grandchildren, Lydia & Gavin Hamilton; his sisters Joyce Board & Carol "Sue" (David) Young; his brother Kenneth "Speed" (Jo) Anderson; and multiple nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Walter "Bugs", Larry, Gary, & Robert; his brother-in-law Marvin Board; and his son Frederick (Troy).
A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sat, Nov 7, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376.
For more information: www.newcomerstlouis.com