Ronald Dean Kane
1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ronald Dean Kane, 84, of Springfield, died at 6:13 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at home embraced within the love of his family.
Ronald was born March 24, 1936, in Springfield, the son of Wilfred J. Charles and Helen W. Watson Kane. He married the love of his life, "a Florida girl" by the name of Myrna Weeks, on August 1, 1958. With his love for his "Weeksey," he taught so many of us what love is.
Ronnie graduated from his much loved Feitshans High School in 1954 and was an all-city baseball player which is where his lifelong LOVE of baseball began. He played, he coached, and he taught life lessons through his passion for this sport. This lifelong passion also included his love and loyalty to the Baltimore Orioles, fka the St. Louis Browns. His loyalty to this team best describes his loyalty to all things he loved in his life.
Ronnie was an amazing dad who never failed to show up and teach his kids by example. He gave his affection and love unconditionally.
Live, Love, Laugh was his favorite saying and boy did he! He showed humor and happiness throughout his entire life even in the toughest days of his illness.
Ronnie retired from Aramark and then spent his time working for the Chatham Senior Center. He also spent his summers making memories with his grandchildren by loading them all up in his bubble van and taking them everywhere.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Bennett.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna of Springfield; children, Ronald M. (Karen) Kane of Springfield, Andy Kane of Chatham, and Helen (Mark) Schroeder of Springfield; six grandchildren, Ron Rinozzi, Nicole Kane, Jesse Kane, Stephanie Rinozzi, and Nicholas and Justin Schroeder; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Midwest Chapter, 1800 N. Main St., Suite 215, Wheaton, IL 60187-3112 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
