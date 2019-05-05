|
|
Ronald J. "Ron" Balder 1939 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Ronald J. "Ron" Balder, 80, of New Berlin, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Heritage Health in Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson Street, New Berlin with Rev. Mary Ellen Sharp officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald J. Balder Memorial Fund, c/o Illinois Educators Credit Union,1420 S. 8th Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2019