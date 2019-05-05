The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Balder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. "Ron" Balder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald J. "Ron" Balder Obituary
Ronald J. "Ron" Balder 1939 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Ronald J. "Ron" Balder, 80, of New Berlin, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Heritage Health in Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson Street, New Berlin with Rev. Mary Ellen Sharp officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald J. Balder Memorial Fund, c/o Illinois Educators Credit Union,1420 S. 8th Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
Download Now