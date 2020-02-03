|
Ronald Joseph Litterst 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ronald Joseph Litterst, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1936 in Peoria to Joseph and Lucille (Muller) Litterst. He married Geraldine "Jerri" Anne O'Neill in 1960 and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2000.
Also preceding him in death are his parents and one grandson, Zachary Sumpter and his step-father, Jacob Muller.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Litterst and Kathy (Dan) Sumpter both of Springfield; one son, Jeff (Melissa) Litterst of Edwardsville; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou (Timothy) Jones of Chillicothe, IL and Cricket (Rich) Hess of Hanna City, IL; one brother, Dennis D. (Joan) Litterst of Bartonville, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron, formerly of Peoria, was a resident of Springfield since 1961 where he worked as a store manager for Brahler Tire, Inc. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fit Club, Little Flower Church and Little Flower Men's Club. Ron enjoyed watching his St. Louis Cardinals win and absolutely loved the outdoors and hunting.
Ron also proudly served in the United States National Guard.
Visitation: 4-7 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with a prayer service beginning at 4 pm.
Memorial Mass: 11 am Wednesday, Feburary 5, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL with Military Honors being conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to KC Lake Club or Church of the Little Flower.
