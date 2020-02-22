|
Ronald Joseph Ralph 1943 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Ronald Joseph Ralph, 76, of Petersburg, died at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born October 19, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Charles and Virginia Sponsler Ralph. He married Irene Kern on October 4, 1997, in Springfield.
Ron graduated from Griffin High School in 1962, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He then went on to earn his associate degree from Springfield College. Ron was employed as a salesman for Woods Equipment Company and was the first employee to reach the $2 million goal in sales. He was one of the founding members of the Vietnam War Memorial. Ron was also a member of Rock Creek Presbyterian Church, VFW Post #755, and the American Legion. He enjoyed woodcarving, auto racing, and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Ralph; and sisters, Betty Shadid and Virginia Eddington.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Ralph of Petersburg; daughters, Rebecca (husband, Matthew) Wetherell of Springfield and Sara (husband, Ron) Lindstrom of Hainesville, IL; step-sons, Jeffrey (wife, Sheila) Tapscott and James (wife, Claire) Tapscott, both of Springfield; step-daughter, Diana (Thomas, deceased) Crouch of Springfield; grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan, Zachary, Ellie, and Jonah; six step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joanne Hinds officiating.
Burial will follow at Salisbury Cemetery in Pleasant Plains with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the DOD.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or the Petersburg Fire and Rescue, 302 E. Taylor St., Petersburg, IL 62675.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020