Ronald Joseph Tucker 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ronald Joseph Tucker, 76, a lifelong resident of Springfield, died at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born September 1, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Joseph B. and Mary Agnes Marcella Morris Tucker. He married Ann L. Pearson on June 22, 1968, in Bloomington, IL.
Ron graduated from Springfield High School. While in high school, he was employed by Liquid Carbonic, a division of General Dynamics. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran. Ron attended Lincoln Land Community College and Illinois Business College. He was employed by the State of Illinois in various departments from 1969 until his retirement from Illinois Secretary of State, Department of Police in 2002.
Ron was a member of Island Bay Yacht Club, Springfield Lake Shore Improvement Association, American Legion Post 32, Forty and Eight, a life member of DAV Chapter 15, and Pleasant Plains Historical Society.
Ron enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially all of the grandchildren. He took up golf through the encouragement of a dear friend, pursued his new passion, excelled at the sport, coached others, and was a starter at Lincoln Greens Golf Course for several years. He also enjoyed the annual vacation to Sanibel Island, FL with his entire family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Theresa Stamm.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Tucker of Springfield; children, Kimberly (Tim) O'Connor of Woodridge, IL, Rob (Sue) Tucker of Rochester, Christie (Chris) Jones of Springfield, and Scott (Sarah) Tucker of Rochester; eleven grandchildren, Maille, Rian, and Aidan O'Connor all of Woodridge, IL; Kylie, Delaney, and Brayden Tucker, all of Rochester, IL; Kaelyn and Allie Jones both of Springfield; and Kinley, Laiken, and Kannon Tucker all of Rochester, IL; brother, Kevin (Marie) Tucker of Riverton; aunt, Stevie Mclaughlin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Erin's Pavilion, Southwind Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Parks Foundation - Southwind Park, 2500 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or Pleasant Plains Historical Society - Clayville, P.O. Box 125, 125 County Highway 9C, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020