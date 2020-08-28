Ronald Joseph Tucker 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ronald J. Tucker, 76, of Springfield, died at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
Due to the current and continued pandemic status, we must again postpone the Celebration of Life for Ronald J. Tucker. Ron's Celebration of Life has been rescheduled for May 23, 2021, at Erin's Pavilion - Southwind Park. We hope that at this later date, hugs, handshakes and honor will be acceptable again.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.