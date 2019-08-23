|
Ronald K. "Nate" Sheppard 1954 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Ronald K. "Nate" Sheppard, 64, of New Berlin, died on August 22, 2019.
He was born on October 22, 1954, the son of Charles and Frances (Antle) Sheppard.
Nate was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War. He worked various jobs in the New Berlin area and enjoyed partying with friends, reading, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Greg.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Ray; brothers, Wayne and Jerry; sister, Mary (Rich Behl); friend, Betty; and several other family members and friends.
Per Nate's wishes, no ceremonies will be held.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019